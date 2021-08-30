Anand Eswaran Sells 5,835 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.20. 1,476,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,671. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -173.11 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

