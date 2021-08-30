Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andes Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Andes Gold
See Also: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.