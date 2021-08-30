Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Monday. Andes Gold has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

