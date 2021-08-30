Andrew Anagnost Sells 23,957 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.39. 1,396,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,762. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 201,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after purchasing an additional 198,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

