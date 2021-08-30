Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading Up 1.5%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.34. Approximately 4,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADRZY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Andritz AG will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

