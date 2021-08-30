AnRKey X ($ANRX) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $13.38 million and approximately $677,173.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,729,404 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

