Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 265,013 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,307,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
