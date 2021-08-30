AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Cap Reaches $16.70 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $16.70 million and $431,138.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,295,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

