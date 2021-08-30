Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.02 and last traded at $71.49. Approximately 2,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMEH. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,996,000 after purchasing an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $11,193,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

