AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.46% of AppHarvest worth $39,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,811,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,863,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,014. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

