Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.13

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.13 and last traded at $151.92, with a volume of 2091455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,327,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,886,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $532,345,000 after buying an additional 147,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

