Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lowered by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 8.3% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.15. 233,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,702,182. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

