Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the July 29th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $330.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.88. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

