ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,782,800 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 4,427,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AETUF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $6.97 on Monday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.37%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.