Arcadia Biosciences’ (RKDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 191.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

RKDA traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.40. 48,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.67.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.