Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.00

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

