ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.94% of ArcBest worth $28,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 111,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $67.77 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.