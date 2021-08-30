Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,999 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $41.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

