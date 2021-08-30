Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 29th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $60.21. 12,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

