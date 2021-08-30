Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $6.45 million and $906,234.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,870,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

