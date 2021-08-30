Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,466,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

ARNGF stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNGF. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.