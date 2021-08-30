Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.18

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.18 and last traded at C$41.12, with a volume of 199212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.