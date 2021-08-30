Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.18

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.18 and last traded at C$41.12, with a volume of 199212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.00.
ATZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total value of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
