Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.74 target price (down from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZMCF opened at $3.32 on Monday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

