Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Gap were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

