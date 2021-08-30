Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $40,600,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $36.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

