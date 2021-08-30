Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,350. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.