Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Chemed by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,598,596 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $473.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.31. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

