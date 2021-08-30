Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $124.10 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.19.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

