Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $377,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

