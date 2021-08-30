Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,144 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $120.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

