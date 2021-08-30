Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,479 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Donaldson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 984,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.