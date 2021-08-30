Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,568 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,812,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,246,000 after buying an additional 181,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,895,000 after buying an additional 222,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,380,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,770,000 after buying an additional 227,687 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,197,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $53.45 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.