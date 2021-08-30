Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,101 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

