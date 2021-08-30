Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,400 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $454.23. 273,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,980. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $452.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

