Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,088 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,962,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.26. 58,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,751. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.99 and a one year high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

