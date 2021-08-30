Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 107,842 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.3% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 225,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,664,789. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

