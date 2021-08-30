Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000.

NYSEARCA SPVU traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.34. 925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

