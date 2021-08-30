Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.4% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 377,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,521,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,174,000 after purchasing an additional 41,353 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 228,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,085,146 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

