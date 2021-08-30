Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,084,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,882,000 after acquiring an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 820,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.