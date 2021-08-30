Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $20,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,960. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66.

