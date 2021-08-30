Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $13.14 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor comprises 3.7% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $123.16. 3,202 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47.

