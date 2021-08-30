Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 254,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,255. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43.

