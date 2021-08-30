Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 853 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.