Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 77,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,260,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

