Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 77,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,260,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49.
Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.