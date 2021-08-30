Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells $983,280.00 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.87. 18,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,030. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.43. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.