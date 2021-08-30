Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $27,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $143.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

