Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.58. 357,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 437,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.68.

AX.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$12.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.21.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.