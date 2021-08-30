ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 127,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA opened at $20.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

