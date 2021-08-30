Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.88. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $80.74.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $46,274,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

