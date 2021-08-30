Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Shares Up 5.5%

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.82. 19,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 166,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

About Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

