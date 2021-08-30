Ashok Mishra Sells 5,168 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $40,650.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $31,950.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $94,089.52.
Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 56,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.72 million, a PE ratio of 137.86 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Innodata
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
